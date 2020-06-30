Andre Kostrzewa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andre Kostrzewa
1947 ~ 2020
Andre Kostrzewa, age 72, passed away from injuries sustained in an airplane crash in Centerville, Utah on June 25, 2020.
Andre was born in Poland on November 16, 1947 to Peter and Otylia Kostrzewa, and grew up in a little town outside of Warsaw. He spent part of his young adult years as an electrical technician and as an outspoken activist against the communist regime. He made the hard decision to leave everything he knew and fled Poland, traveling around Europe for 2 years until 1982, where at the age of 35 he immigrated to the United States of America as a political refugee. He first settled in Idaho where he had a daughter with his first wife. He then relocated to Utah where he settled down and lived with his love of 24 years, Thu Thi Nguyen, until his death.
Andre was a very driven individual, best described as being an entrepreneur and inventor. He pursued his interests with vigor, never letting go of his vision until he could see it to completion. Andre did not know a stranger and found a friend in almost everyone he met. Which meant he met a lot of friends as he enjoyed traveling and had an extensive career as a long-haul truck driver, enabling him to meet many people in all corners of our beautiful country. Andre's true passion though was in aviation and after coming to America he obtained his private pilot's license. Andre dreamed, breathed, lived and talked about everything related to airplanes and flying. He enjoyed building model airplanes which eventually began a hobby in building kit planes in his garage. His first kit was an ultralight which never quite left the ground, but the thrill of the experience initiated a drive to build something bigger and better. He eventually went on to complete two separate single engine experimental airplanes, the latter of which claimed his life.
Andre is survived by his wife Thu; daughter Tracy (Adam) Wright; granddaughters Aliya, Avery and Karly; siblings Edward (Helena) Kostrzewa, Regina (Roman) Czerederecki; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother Adam Kostrzewa.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Wednesday, July 1st from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT. The family asks that no memorial contributions be made.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved