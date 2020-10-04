1/1
Andrea Zwick Fredric
1979 ~ 2020
Andrea Zwick Fredric, 40, our loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 28, 2020, in Cedar Hills, Utah.
Andrea was born on October 16, 1979 in Salt Lake City to Jeff and Michelle Zwick. She was the oldest of seven children. Her friendly and enthusiastic personality brought light to those around her. She made friends quickly and was energized by her relationships with others.
Andrea married Todd Fredric on June 25, 2003 and they were sealed in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple. They had three children: Spencer, Ellie, and Katey, her greatest blessings.
Andrea loved music. She was a gifted pianist and vocalist and her talents blessed the lives of her family and friends. She loved to run and completed three half marathons. Her determination and drive helped her accomplish her goals.
She is survived by her husband, Todd Fredric, and their children, Spencer, Ellie and Katey; her parents, Jeff and Michelle Zwick; her siblings, Emily (Chad) Burnham, Jeffrey (Ariel) Zwick, Stephanie (Mike) Adams, Tia (Adam) Rich, Ashley (Chase) Coppins and Matt Zwick; her grandparents, Gary and Cherie Hyde and David and Jane Stevens. To see full obituary please visit andersonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 756-3564
