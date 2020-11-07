1933 ~ 2020
Andy Katsos, age 86, passed away due to complications of COVID 19 on October 30, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1933 in Gusher, Utah to Antonio (Tony) Katsos and Adalida (Ada) Battagliotti Katsos.
Andy attended Boone School in Buena Vista (Salt Lake City, UT) where he met the love of his life in the 3rd grade; Helen Sperry. They didn't start dating until after high school but mom always knew that he was her soul mate. They married on June 20, 1959 and spent the next 61 ½ years together. They devoted their lives to their family. Even in dad's finals days they were side by side in the ICU.
Andy graduated from Cyprus High School in 1952. He then served in the US Navy from 1956-1962. He received his degree in Engineering and worked for US West for over 25 years.
Andy is survived by his wife Helen LaPreal Katsos, children: JoLisa (Richard), Rex (Trina), Gilbert, and JoAnna. He is also survived by his sister Teresa, brothers George and Jim, grandchildren, Karli (Shane), Brennen (Nicole), Wyatt (Rylee), Cole, Kennedie, great grandchildren Axel, Andi, Holland, Owen, and soon to be baby boy Anthony due in March. One of mom and dads' greatest joys was when they adopted their little dog Max. He immediately moved up the ladder as the favorite child. It is amazing how one little bundle of fur can bring so much happiness.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Ada Katsos, brothers Frank and Tony and daughter Jennifer Irene.
Due to COVID we were unable to see our parents for almost 6 weeks. We will be forever grateful for the nurses, physicians, and staff at IMC, they became our extended family. We know, not all angels are in heaven. A special thanks to Star, RN for her loving care. We are thankful we had the opportunity to see Dad on his last day.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that you spend time with your family, enjoy some great Chinese food and share memories of Andy.
A memorial and celebration of Andy's life will be held in 2021 after a vaccine is available for the COVID virus when family and friends can gather safely. The family will notify everyone when and where this will take place. We will celebrate his life "Andy" style with stories, food, drinks and laughs.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.saltlakevalleyfuneral.com
