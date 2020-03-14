Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831

Andrew Bath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew "Tiny" Bath
1930 ~ 2020
Died on March 10, 2020 after many years of struggling with ongoing health issues. He kept his sense of humor and died on his own terms. Andy was born February 22, 1930 to Andrew C. Bath and Eula Marie Royer.
Andy married Carol Swensen and had four children. They later divorced. Andy married the love of his life, Eva Z. Nielson on September 12, 1980 in Samak, Utah.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on March 16, 2020 at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and again on Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com for complete obituary or to leave condolences.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -