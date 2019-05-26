1999 ~ 2019

Andrew Christian Carr, 19, passed away May 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. He was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was born Sep. 1, 1999 to Jason and Caroline Nelson Carr in Bountiful, Utah.

Andrew was a joyful person. He had a good attitude about everything. He could make anyone's day better with his sunny outlook. He was so funny and always had the perfect thing to say.

He worked hard at everything he did. He was always "on the grind." He excelled at school, work and his beloved basketball.

I think the most important thing to know about him is he was kind. He cared about everyone, especially his family and tried to make us happy.

He is survived by his mother Caroline, his father Jason, his siblings: Jeff, Elisabeth and Zach, his grandparents Rich & Marilyn Nelson and Dee & Judy Carr, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Lehi 49th Ward, 127 East 3200 North. A visitation will be held at the church from 12:45-1:45 PM. Burial will be in the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary