Services Goff Mortuary 8090 S. State St. Midvale , UT 84047 (801) 255-7151 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM LDS Church 8680 South 220 East Sandy , UT View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM LDS Church 8680 South 220 East Sandy , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Andrew Mismash Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrew Francis "Babboo" Mismash

1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Andrew Francis Mismash

"Babboo"

Andrew Francis Mismash, "Babboo," passed March 4, 2019, surrounded by love and his family. He was born September 28, 1968 to Jim Mismash and Lynda Dokos Mismash. He married the love of his life, Kristin Smith Mismash in 1993 and together they had four beautiful children. He served an LDS mission in Boston, Massachusetts where he gained lifelong friends and learned the meaning of truly following in the steps of Christ. He never passed up an opportunity to serve in any form, such as roadside assistance for perfect strangers, something to eat for the homeless, or a last minute call from a friend needing help with an unfinished project. Often he would talk long hours into the night with a friend or family member who was in need of professional or personal advice.

He was the hardest worker there ever was and truly enjoyed it. His career in concrete began on the job with his Dad at age 12 and his final pour most recently at his sister's house the first week of February, 2019. His natural wit, charm and knowledge of his trade made him an award-winning salesman with US Spec the last five years. Andrew loved the challenge of pouring concrete which was only surpassed by his passion for music. When not working, you could find him jamming and recording in his studio with friends, helping his children foster their own creativity or writing a tune in the front room. Music permeated his world and anyone who happened to be near him. If you were lucky enough to have a friend in Babboo, you had a friend for life. He was the go-to for advice on projects or just life in general. If you thirsted for a philosophical conversation, Andrew was more than willing to quench that with deep, thoughtful dialogue. He was a lover of words, both reading and writing. His quest for knowledge was endless and his drive for experience was unbounded. He loved hiking, biking and spending time with his family outdoors, and most recently, exploring Italy with his wife and friends. He was the first to jump onboard for any family gathering or event and never had enough time to do everything he wanted to. He was known for being non-judgmental and accepting of everyone; unless you had bad taste in music, in which case he would send you home with a list of bands to listen to.

Andrew was fiercely passionate about everything in life including how he attacked his cancer. His unconquerable spirit never submitted to appendiceal cancer, only his body did. We will miss your giant heart, endless giving and most of all the soundtrack of your life. Survived by parents, Jim and Lynda, wife Kristin and children Gabi, Jonah, Madeline and Isabelle, siblings, Sam (Mary Watson), Lindsay Archibald (Alan), Alex (Jodi), Ben (Leslie), Anna and Morgan Schultz (Ryan), 14 nieces and 14 nephews whom he loved dearly, and one on the way he'll get to enjoy before we do. Welcomed to heaven by his brother Nic and Grandma Belle, Uncle Jerrold and grandparents. Andrew has requested that no one wear a tie at his funeral. You may be asked to "check" it at the door if you wear one. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15th at 3:00 pm at the LDS Church on 8680 South 220 East, Sandy, Utah 84070. A visitation with the family will be from 2:00 to 2:55 and an open Celebration will immediately follow the services; all are welcome. For condolences, go to www.goffmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2019