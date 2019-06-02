Andrew Jay Weston

12/11/1979 ~ 05/25/2019

We have lost our son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Andrew, we remember your devotion to family fun, and will never forget your fierce, impulsive love for nieces (5) and nephews (9) who knew you as an uncle who loved them, individually, the most. Your sense of style was yours alone. Best-dressed-in-the-room was an award mentally bestowed upon you often by those who knew you. We will remember you as an idea man, making list upon list of goals, reminders, and thoughts that could have led you to heights heretofore unknown. Your laugh will forever echo in mom and dad's house, if not in reality then always in our minds. BYU never had a greater fan, and in the best Weston way, you paired that devotion with a Raider Nation love that caused most to scratch their heads.

Andy, youngest among us, you should have been the best. We cling to the hope of a Savior who conquered all. We yearn to see you again, unchained from the challenges of this life. In a coming day, you will greet us again.

He is survived by his mother, Mary, and father, Gary; brothers and sisters: Chris (Kris), John (Lauri), Eric, Melissa (Dan), Stefanie (Scott), Rebecca; nieces and nephews; extended family; and so many friends. We were blessed to know you in this life and feel confident you are already at work helping to prepare our way in the next.

Funeral services will be held on June 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. the South Cottonwood 8th Ward building located at 6180 South Glenoaks Street, Murray. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment at Murray City Cemetery (5490 South Vine Street).

In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to consider a donation to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.

