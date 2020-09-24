Andrew J, Anderson
1930 - 2020
Andrew Junior Anderson passed away September 22, 2020 at his home in Sandy, UT.. He was born April 1, 1930 to Andrew Peter Anderson and Lillian Smith in Salt Lake City, UT. He was married to Janet Faye Bowman at the time of his passing.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy UT.
For full obituary or to share a memory, please visit larkincares.com
