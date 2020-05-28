|
Andrew Steven Wilson
In Loving Memory
Andrew Steven Wilson died at home Sunday May 24, 2020, at the age of 71, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Steve grew up in Orange County, California. He served a mission in Argentina and attended BYU, where he met his wife, Candice. Steve worked in tech industry sales for thirty years and lived in California, Utah, and Great Britain with his family. He is survived by six children, Whitney (Jen) Wilson of Boston, MA; Kyle Wilson of American Fork, UT; Travis Wilson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Ryan Wilson of Somerville, MA; Amira Wilson of Alpine, Utah and Logan Wilson of Alpine, Utah. He very much loved his five grandchildren: Abbie, Oaklee, Graham, Margot, and Wyatt.
Friends and relatives are invited to celebrate Steve's life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 11:00 am at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Maine, Lehi, Utah (WingMortuary.com).
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2020