Andrew T. May

1976 ~ 2019

Andrew Thomas May, having been born of goodly parents, shuffled off his mortal coil, rounded the bases for the last time to return home after a courageous and valiant battle with cancer. He was a son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, best friend, and he relished in playing each of his roles. Andy brought people together with his love of music, baseball, laughter, pedicures, and sorting "stuff" out. We mourn this loss, but celebrate his life. He brought out the best in others, by being the best, and he leaves a legacy of love and understanding.

He is survived by his mother Kathleen; Mike, Alex, Bobby, Hillary, Greg, and all of his best friends, and is preceded in death by few.

This house offers a special thanks to Thelma, Stacie, Brenda, and Dr. Voorheis, for their kind and thoughtful treatment of Andy.

To celebrate Andy, there will be a service held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the West Jordan 57th Ward, 7511 South 2700 West. All are welcome to a gathering to be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute , Melanoma Research. Go Utes!

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary