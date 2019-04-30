Resources More Obituaries for Angela Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Angela Johnson

Angela (Angie) Marie Notarianni Johnson

1936 ~ 2019

Angie, 82, our loving wife, mom, grandma, nonna, aunt, sister, and friend, passed away April 28, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Though this disease dominated and overwhelmed her life for nearly thirty years, Angie always greeted each morning thankful that the Lord had blessed her with a new day. Angie's positive and joyful approach to life was endearing and contagious.

Angie was born July 29, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Filippo and Carmela Angotti Notarianni. She was raised in Magna, Utah and attended Webster School and Cyprus High School where she developed many lifetime friends. She was always a Pirate and was active in many school functions. She remained close to her school friends and helped organize many reunions for the Class of '54. Angie worked for Cyprus High School for nearly twenty years where she was a favorite lunch lady of many students.

She married her life-long love Ross W. Johnson, on December 7, 1957. If one wanted to know the definition of "love," all that was needed was to see Ross and Angie interact with one another; theirs was a true love story. Her family and friends will all miss her as they were her highest priority throughout her life. Although we're saddened at our loss, the Angels are rejoicing as one of their own has been called Home. Survived by her husband Ross; children Max (Cherylann) Johnson, Julie Pizza, Michael Johnson, Ron (Katie) Johnson, and Tammi (John) Walther; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Josh, Daniel (Alisha), Ross, Nicolaus, Angela, Blake, and Eli; two brothers, Louie (Joyce) Notarianni and Philip (Maria) Notarianni; many nieces and nephews including her very special niece, Carma Caruso. Proceeded in death by her parents, sister Jean Caruso, brother-in-law John Caruso, and son-in-law Rick Pizza.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2840 South 9000 West, Magna, Utah, where Angie was a life-long parishioner. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm followed by a viewing from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm, on Thursday May 2, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday morning, May 3, 2019, at 10:00 am, Private interment at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park. We wish to thank the many people who helped Angie during her illness, and especially Tanya from Hospice of Utah. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that donations be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church building fund. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome. com

