|
|
Angela Mourgos Psarras
1927 ~ 2020
Angela Mourgos Psarras, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, collector of fine things, good friends and grand experiences, passed away peacefully Jan. 28 at her home.
Hers was a life of grace and energy. The consummate hostess, her home was always open to friends and neighbors and served as the venue for countless family Sunday dinners. Active throughout her years, she was a ferocious competitor on the bridge table and the golf course and was proud of her most recent hole-in-one, not long after her 84th birthday.
Angela was the second child born to Daniel and Anna Mourgos in her beloved San Francisco, where she made many good friends with whom she remained close. She was very close to her mother, a strong woman who raised her and her siblings following their father's untimely death when Angela was 14.
The family ran a small pie shop in the city where Angela worked before taking a job as a translator for the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service. After a short courtship, she married Ernest C. Psarras, then a graduate student at the University of California at Berkeley. The couple relocated to Salt Lake City, where they raised three sons and enjoyed a wide circle of friends.
She was a long-time member of Willow Creek Country Club and the Salt Lake Country Club. An art collector and talented decorator, she loved the labor of interior design and was perpetually in the process of a makeover at one residence or another.
An active member of the Greek Orthodox Church, she was proud of her Greek heritage and fluent in the language. She passed on her cherished Greek traditions to three generations and was particularly fond of the custom of cracking eggs dyed deep red on Easter Sunday. She took great joy in her role as YiaYia to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She and Ernie embarked on many travel adventures worldwide, and she enjoyed taking each of her grandchildren on one-on-one trips to visit friends and family in San Francisco.
She is survived by her brother, George (Dena) Mourgos, Redwood City, Calif; sons, Con (Anne) Psarras; Dan (Karen) Psarras, Tampa, Fla.; Tony (Jill) Psarras, Indio, Calif.; grandchildren, Katherine (Michael) Stinson; Timothy Psarras; Adrianne (Krispen) Blackett; and great-grandchildren, Sophia and Theo Stinson. Preceded in death by her husband, and sister, Anita Ayala.
Family and close friends of Angela who wish to pray with us are invited to a private Traisaigon Service at 5:00 on Wednesday, February 5th, at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East. All are invited to attend a celebration of life following the prayer service, also at Starks Funeral Parlor, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 2, 2020