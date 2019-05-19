Angela P. Gonsalves

1930 ~ 2019

Angela Perriera Gonsalves (Yvonne-Bung), left her mortal life peacefully on May 15, 2019 to be reunited with her husband Gerrard Gonsalves of 70 years.

Angela was born on October 17, 1930 in British Guiana, now Guyana S.A. She married Gerry on January 8, 1949 and began their family. She gave birth to 9 children, only 5 survived. On June 5, 1970, they all bravely, legally migrated to the U.S. to be part of the American Dream. She proudly became a U.S. Citizen in 1975. She worked in a nursing home and then for GrandCentral, Fred Meyer, then Smiths for more than 25 years.

She was a mother who deeply loved her children: Patrick (Diane), Jacqueline Lane (Gary), Errol (Tiniece), Francis (Rebecca), Mark (Melissa). She has 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She was a true matriarch and fiercely led her family. She could be soft hearted and tough as nails. She traveled around the world and throughout the U.S. and Canada. She lived a good life. She did everything she wanted to do and saw everything she wanted to see. You could say she crossed off everything on her bucket list. Then she sat down in her chair and enjoyed her rest.

Angela is survived by her sister Clarice Collette and brother Bert; both residing in Guyana S.A.

Angie, enjoy this new adventure and naw . . . you won't need a freck for this one.

Viewing on May 20, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 a.m., with funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m., both held at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. Interment, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary