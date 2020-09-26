1976 ~ 2020

Our fabulous mother and daughter, Angela Marie, passed away on September 2, 2020, with her parents by her side, in Sacramento. These are unusual times and although she entered the hospital on her own, after 21 days, the life of this beautiful 44-year-old young mother ended, due to complications of a pre-existing condition exacerbated by Covid-19.

The deep essence of Angela's existence was as the mother of her two sons, Brenden (11) and Aiden (9) Bennett. They were the pride and meaning of her life. She made sure they excelled in their academics and scouting. She traded in her designer purses, sunglasses, nails and fashionista ways to proudly replace them with "scout-mom" and "real moms camp" t-shirts. After her sons were born, Angela rarely splurged on anything for herself, but rather found ways to explore special experiences for her boys and provide for their future well-being. The California amusement parks, theatres, San Francisco Exploratorium, and Monterey beaches will miss her presence.

In high school she was a standout student and talented vocalist, while in college she always made the Dean's list. But it was her smile, warmth and infectious giggle that friends and family will remember most. She worked as an escrow officer in Utah and Arizona, but her tender heart and caring nature made her a natural in the medical field. Her favorite position was working in the burn unit in Phoenix, known as the AZ-BZ, as a registered respiratory therapist. That talent brought healing and comfort to many patients evidenced by many thank you cards. She mentored many other therapists by sharing her skills and compassion for patients.

She was the proud daughter of an Army veteran and thus had deep affections for this country, the military and the right to vote. She worked tirelessly on Hilary Rodham Clinton's 2016 campaign and we are sure she was in the heavenly choir that greeted Justice Ginsberg.

Thank you to two special nurses at Sutter Health - Donna, thank you for allowing the children to Facetime and sing her their song, and Molly, thank you for the compassionate early morning call.

Angela was born to Victoria and Robert Skraznas (deceased) and later adopted by Alan Walker. She married Sean Bennett and was later divorced. Survived by her handsome sons, Brenden and Aiden Bennett; puppy, Vanna White; parents, Victoria and Alan Walker; brother, Alec Walker; aunt, Fran Marcus-Madsen; grandmother, Dicey Casper; grandfather, Ronald Skraznas; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family memorial was held on September 6. If you would like to share a memory send a note to hrhsp3@gmail.com ; let her know you voted; or better yet - tell her you wore your mask today.

"We love you Mom - please be strong - and we will always love you" …



