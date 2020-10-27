Angeline Anne Greaves Snow
1924 ~ 2020
Angeline Anne Greaves Snow, 96, passed away peacefully at her Provo home surrounded by her family on October 21, 2020. Anne (with an e) was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 10, 1924, to Harry George Greaves (Theoharis Georgios Grivos) of Lafkos, Greece, and Sarah Smith of Snowflake, Arizona. Anne and Edward Donald Snow were married on April 5, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple. Don passed away on April 2, 2010.
Anne earned a B.A. in elementary education from BYU where she was student body secretary in 1948, and an M.A. in children's literature from the U of U. Anne was a talented writer and public speaker. She worked at KCSU radio station in Provo, where she helped manage programming traffic. She had a show, "Lady of the House," at KSL Radio. She was an inspiring elementary school teacher (5th and 6th grades) for 25 years.
She wrote "The Red Hill," a history of Don's family in St. George. She also wrote a history of Don's World War II years and "The Missing Link on Mary Lincoln," in which she adamantly defends the former First Lady. Anne's tireless energy helped her teach and raise a family of five active, talented children. Anne and Don believed their greatest achievement was their children's success.
Anne was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Anne and Don served a mission together in Greece. Anne was proud of her Greek heritage and of her father, who was one of the first Greeks to join the Church.
She is survived by her children: Edward D. Snow Jr. (Eileen), Cherie (Colin) Campbell, Sarah (Dennis) Trop, Randy (Ronda), Wanda (Sean) Frost; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and her brother Eldon (Ruth). Anne is preceded in death by Don, her beloved husband; her parents; and her siblings, Cleah, George, Lois and Ted.
The family's deepest gratitude goes out to Anne's caregivers and Symbii hospice workers.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the services on Saturday, October 31, 2020, will be by invitation only.
