Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Vernal City Cemetery
Anita Stewart Ashby Obituary
Anita Stewart Ashby
9/13/1940 - 7/2/2019
Anita Stewart Ashby passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on July 2, 2019 in Draper, Utah after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's.
Anita was born to Enoch Stewart and Elva Massey Stewart on September 13, 1940 in Vernal, Utah. After graduating from Murray High School in 1958, she attended Stevens-Henager Business College. In March of 1959, Anita married Kenny Ashby and after living for a time in California, Texas, and Alaska, the couple settled in Sandy, Utah.
Anita enjoyed painting, cross-stitch, genealogy, and working in the Jordan River Temple. Anita and Kenny served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Independence, Missouri and a shorter mission in Kirtland, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband Kenny, six children: Brent (Kate), Clark (Mindy), Scott (Tamara), Kenna (Nick) Hefner, Alisa (Sean) Ziebarth, Sarah (Michael) Johnson, 23 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12th at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah. On Saturday, July 13th at 1:00 p.m. there will be a graveside service at Vernal City Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on July 10, 2019
