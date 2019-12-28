|
|
Ann Barrett
Nov 21, 1935 ~ Dec 25, 2019
Ann, 84, returned home to her Father in Heaven on Christmas Day 2019. Our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved the gospel and her family. Ann served as an ordinance worker in the Jordan River Temple for over 6 years. Ann enjoyed being around her family at gatherings, reunions, and her brothers and sister luncheons.
Ann was born Nov. 21, 1935 to Emma Marie Johnson Featherstone and Stephen Elvin Featherstone in Mountain Home, Utah. She was the sixth of eight children. She graduated South High School. Later she served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints in California. Ann met her Husband, Marvin Sherwood Barrett, in Burbank, California. They were married in the Los Angeles Temple in October 28, 1960. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Marvin Sherwood Barrett, Son, Michael S. Barrett, Daughters Gina Barrett Blair (Gordon), Brenda Barrett Sanders (Wade). Preceded in death by sons: David Legrand Barrett and Daniel Lynn Barrett.
Ann left a legacy of 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and one on the way.
There will be a viewing on December 30, 2019 at 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Pioneer 11th Ward located at 13381 S. 6000 W. Herriman, Utah 84096. Followed by a graveside dedication located at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) Sandy, Utah 84092
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 28, 2019