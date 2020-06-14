Ann Etta Terry
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Etta Terry
1931 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Ann Etta Jensen Terry, 89, of Salt Lake City, peacefully passed away on Jun 9, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born February 10, 1931 in Pocatello, Idaho to James Ebner and Sarah Robinson Jensen.
A viewing will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at 1155 North 1200 West, Salt Lake City, Utah in the south end Relief Society Room. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions the funeral will be limited to family members and a few invited guests. Please visit www.LarkinCares.com for full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved