Ann Glissmeyer Hyde
1953 ~ 2019
Together Again
Our beloved Ann peacefully passed away from cancer at the age of 66. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 6th, 1953 to Darro and Rosemarie Glissmeyer. She graduated from Granite High School in 1971. She attended the University of Utah studying fine arts. She met her husband Oleen while water skiing and they were married in the Salt Lake temple on February 8th, 1974. They worked together doing hair for over 30 years, her clients became some of her dearest friends. Throughout her life she was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved serving in many different callings and teaching the pure gospel principles. She has been blessed through her life with the gift of testimony and love. She has known true peace and happiness and enjoyed sharing that with her family and friends. She was an uplifting, happy, positive person and loved serving others. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her mother Rosemarie Glissmeyer, her children Trenton Hyde (Brooke Romney), Brittni Anderson (Jared),Adriann Crater (Ron), Alexia Marsh (Rick), 12 grandchildren,and her brothers Greg (Linda), Dave (Margie), Mark (Pam), Steve (Kasey), John (Deb). Ann was preceded in death by her father Darro and her husband Oleen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11 AM. A visitation will take place Saturday 21, 2019 from 9-10:45 AM for friends and family prior to the service at the Foothill 7th Ward. 2215 E Roosevelt Ave (1450 So) Salt Lake City. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints missionary fund.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 19, 2019