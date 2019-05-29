1938 ~ 2019

Ann Louise Seal Peterson returned to the home of her Heavenly Father and Savior on May 18, 2019 to be encircled in the loving arms of those who went before.

Ann was born on July 11, 1938 to LaVel and Verda Seal in Salt Lake City, Utah and lived in the same house until the 13th of June when she was married in her dining room to Cloyd R Peterson and the magic began. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints.

They Celebrated 61 wonderful years of married with 5 beautiful children 4 of who chose 4 equally wonderful spouses: Rick (Lisa) Perterson, Randy (Jodi) Peterson, Suzanne (Patrick) Barlow and Shannon (Paul) Clawson. They mourn the loss of their 3rd son Gary who passed away at 8 months old.

Ann is preceded in death by her son Gary; Parents and brothers. She is survived by her husband Cloyd, 4 children and 14 Grandchildren and 7 beautiful great-grandchildren; sister in law Faith Seal; beloved cousin Toni Farr and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins, etc.

She will be laid to rest next to her son and parents at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City Utah.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the LDS Humanitarian Services 50 East North Temple Street Floor 4 Salt Lake City, Utah 84150-6890

