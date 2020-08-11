Ann Roberts Sullivan
1941 - 2020
Ann Roberts was born on 10/8/1941 in Paris, ID to Ezra and Cerilda Roberts. She grew up with three sisters whom she loved very much. Her father died when she was almost three years old. After her mom remarried she was raised by her step-father Clifford Bartschi. She passed away at her home on August 8, 2020.
After graduation from South High School in Salt Lake City, she went to work for the telephone company (which was then Ma Bell) as an operator, and she continued her telephone company career throughout moves around the country until she retired in 1995. She made many friends during her career, and received praise and commendations for her helpful customer service and caring attitude.
Married James Myers in July, 1962, and had one daughter, Tina Ann in October, 1963. They lived in Pensacola, FL and Long Beach, CA during his time in the Navy. They were later divorced.
Married Gerald (Garry) Sullivan in January, 1970, and had one son, Bradley Neil in March, 1973. They lived in Long Beach, CA, Waukegan, IL and Alameda, CA during his Navy career. He recently passed away in April, 2020, just a couple of months after they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
In the days before it became so convenient to buy clothes, she liked to sew and made many of her own clothes. She was always an avid reader, and liked books about animals and mystery novels. She anxiously awaited every new release from her favorite authors. She liked all animals, and had a special fondness for cats. Animal Planet was one of her favorite channels. She liked to travel, and enjoyed seeing photos of where other people had traveled. She cared about people, always rooted for the underdog, and wanted fairness for everyone. She was beautiful inside and out, and had a great shining spirit.
Survived by sister Norie (Glenn) Warden, daughter Tina (Leonard) Thomas, son Brad (Andrea) Sullivan, grandchildren Karli (Junior) Cochran, Callen and Carter Sullivan, two great-granddaughters December and Evelyn Cochran, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Gwenda Bennett and Lois Bartschi, husband, Gerald, one nephew and two nieces .
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers that provided help to Ann in her last days.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. A funeral will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 am with a viewing 10-10:45 at Jenkins-Soffe. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet cemetery. Services may be viewed online at www.jenkins-soffe.com