January 4, 1927 ~ July 16, 2020
Anna Laura May Trunnell passed on to the Spirit World July 16, 2020 at the age of 93. Born January 4, 1927 at Calls Fort, Utah, to Liona Rees and Orlin May, she leaves behind a bountiful posterity.
Showing an early talent for music, her hard-working farmer parents sacrificed greatly for her to become a concert violinist. Her musical abilities blessed her family and were admired by all who knew her. Her music career included playing for the Utah Valley Symphony for many years and culminated in her calling as church chorister at her final home in Abbington Manor.
While at BYU Heber Trunnell, overcome with her stunning looks, swept her off her feet. He became a bricklayer, and the two of them moved throughout the western United States gracing many LDS wards and neighborhoods with their zest for life and family. Despite many hardships and often humble living conditions, she trained her many children in literature and music and maintained her value of culture, never allowing us to use poor grammar. We got in big trouble if she caught us reading comic books, or saying "aint".
Anna had many interests that brought her satisfaction and joy. When we were young she dressed up her seven little girls and taught us to perform before crowds. When we squabbled, she made us sing hymns until we smiled. When her sons were in high school sports she never missed a game. She valued her early Mormon pioneer relatives and emulated their hard work making whole wheat bread and growing gorgeous vegetable gardens. Asked once if we could buy some Wonder Bread because it "helps build strong bodies 12 ways!" She replied that whole wheat bread builds strong bodies 20 ways.
She taught her children to work hard and to not whine, and came up with many sayings that her children love to repeat: "It's hard to feel sorry for someone who feels so sorry for themself." "If you're gonna cry I might as well give you something to cry about." "We all have work, let no one shirk!" "I'm too blessed to be depressed!"
As adults each of her many children picked up an interest in one or more of Anna's many pursuits. Some love literature and classical music, some are passionate about quilting, others followed her example of having very large families, and yet others followed her love of gardening, sports or genealogy.
Her last few years were spent at Abbington Manor in Lehi, where she said she gained a whole new family of people to love and enjoy. She remained passionate about watching the NBA, Utah Jazz and BYU sports on TV, complaining that the "Covid ruined sports".
Anna is survived by seventeen children: Merradyth (Jack) McCallister of Oklahoma, April (Kent) Edde of Santaquin, UT Noelle (Whit) Pincock of Mapleton UT, Carolyn (Gary) Steele of Pleasant Grove UT, Hilary (Brent) Adams of Cedar City UT, Miriam Plantt of American Fork UT, Shelley (Steve) Day of Blackfoot ID, Heber (Annette) Trunnell, Jr. of St. George UT, Paul (Sandra) Trunnell of Heber City UT, Bradley (Karen) Trunnell of Dallas TX, Laramie Trunnell of Spokane WA, Carmen (Patrick) Geddes of Eagle Mountain UT, Brigitt (Scott) Castro of Cape Cod MS, Golden Trunnell of Escalante UT, Brigham (Kristi) Trunnell of Trementon UT, Laurissa (Larry) Memmott of Susanville CA, Nephi (Tammy) Trunnell of Heber City UT. She is also survived by 100 grandchildren, and dozens of great grandchildren.
Her upbeat attitude, love and influence have graced the lives of scores of admirers, and our memories of her will always be a joy and a comfort. Goodbye, Gran. We love you!
A Viewing will be held Monday, July 20th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 West 700 North, Lindon, Utah. A Graveside Service to be held Tuesday, July 21st, at 10:00 am at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 East 300 South, Brigham City, Utah.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com
.