Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Anna Lee Ashby
Together Again
Anna Lee Ashby passed away at home March 21, 2019. She was born July 15, 1945 to Lorrin Hutchings and Clysta Osborne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Bud" Ashby. Survived by her children Robyn and Ryan and sister Colleen Adams.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 beginning at 11 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. A viewing will be held prior to services beginning at 9:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. For full obituary and to share memories, visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2019
