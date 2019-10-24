Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
Anna Lee Rowley


1932 - 2019
Anna Lee Rowley Obituary
Anna Lee Rowley
1932 ~ 2019
Anna Lee Rowley, 87, passed away October 19, 2019.
Born May 17, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Kenneth Curtis and Relia Ence Curtis.
Married Wayne Leon Rowley, October 9, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple.
She loved sewing, reading and camping with Dad.
She is survived by her daughter LeeAnn (Kent) Hansen, grandson Kris (Lisa) Gove, two great grand-daughters, Kaylie and Syerra. Sister Joyce (Bill) Anderson, and a brother Kay (Kaye) Curtis. Preceded in death by brothers Rex Curtis and Jack Curtis.
The family would like to thank Waikoloa Assisted Living, Symbii Hospice, and Lifecare Center of Bountiful for their loving care.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, with a viewing prior from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 24, 2019
