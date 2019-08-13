|
Anna Lee Harper
1938 ~ 2019
Anna Lee Utley Harper passed away the morning of August 11th, surrounded by the family she loved dearly. Anna Lee was a rebel. She didn't do things because she was supposed to or because people expected her to. She did not care for obituaries that were in an appendix to one's life. About obituaries she would wave her hand gracefully and say, do what you want. If pressed, she would say: I was the second of three siblings born to John and Grace Utley, in the year 1938. The three of us; Sandra Stephan and Jim Utley are as close as siblings can be. I graduated from Murray High School and married John Barlow. The best thing John gave me was 5 beautiful babies. I've always had a passion for the little ones and would often say babies are false advertising because they grow into teenagers. Lucky for me, my babies had babies and even they had babies of their own. Every birth was an opportunity to fall in love again. I don't count them, each child and each grandchild believes they are my favorite. My second husband, James Ray Harper, passed away at the young age of 52 and left me a young widow. I loved Ray deeply. We had a baby together, James, who died shortly after childbirth. My religious beliefs were centered in Christ. I enjoyed serving in various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout my life. I can never remember a time when I didn't have a testimony of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. My second passion after children is painting. My home and the homes of my friends and family are filled with my artwork. I've lived a good life and died a courageous death. What I leave you is a legacy of love and beauty.
More stories and celebrations will be had at the services on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11 AM at the Winder 11th Ward located at 951 E. 3825 S., with a visitation from 10:00-10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, bring more flowers. "I Love Flowers." Interment: Redwood Memorial.
Anna Lee is survived by Jon David Barlow (Lisa), LaNette Jacobs (Michael), Kayleen Ivison, and Eric Barlow (Julie). Anna Lee was preceded in death by her 5th child, Michael Barlow.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 13, 2019