Anna Lucille Rothlisberger Palmer

1943-2019

Anna Lucille Rothlisberger Palmer passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 after struggling with Alzheimer's. "Anna banana" was born in St. Johns, Arizona on October 18, 1943. She served an LDS mission and completed her bachelor's degree at BYU before getting married to Richard Palmer. She had four children who kept her busy with sports practices, girl scouts, church activities, and school projects. She retired from the post office after several years working first as a postal carrier and later sorting mail during the night shift. After losing her husband in 1993, she moved from West Jordan to Orem, Utah with four teenagers who knew all the right buttons to push. Anna was always willing to help others in need, had a quirky sense of humor, and enjoyed being creative. She is survived by her four children: Brooke (Matt) Raby, Paige (Larry) Martinez, Brent (Abby), McNeil, eight grandchildren, and a great-grandchild on the way.

Funeral services will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley (1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy) on Saturday, March 9 at 1:00 pm with a viewing at 12:00 and a graveside dedication following at West Jordan Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of The Ridge at Foothill Memory Care and Rocky Mountain Hospice for their compassionate care of our mom.

