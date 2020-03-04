|
|
Sept 5, 1937 ~ Feb 25, 2020
Ann Park Jacobs passed away on February 25, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1937 to Milton and Grace Park. Children: Gary, Michelle, Todd and Jill. Funeral services are Friday, March 6th at the Premier Funeral Services Mortuary, 67 E 8000 S in Midvale. Visitation on Thursday, March 5th from 6:00-8:00pm with a 11:00am viewing followed by a 12:00pm funeral service. For complete obituary visit www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020