Annabelle Nielsen

2000 ~ 2020
Annabelle Louise Nielsen, 20, died October 13, 2020 in a hiking accident in Interlaken, Switzerland. Annabelle was a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Alpine German-speaking Mission and was to return home on December 17th. She is the beloved daughter of Steve and Lynell Nielsen and sister of Jens, Bonnie, and Steen.
Annabelle was born in American Fork, Utah on May 27th, 2000. She graduated from Lone Peak High School in 2018 where she was on the Honor Roll and played varsity tennis. She found joy and camaraderie in academics, athletics and humanitarian work. She attended one year at Brigham Young University. She spent the last 16 months of her life as a missionary. Her Christ like example of patience and love will continue to inspire many across the world.
Annabelle had deep blue eyes, beautiful brown hair, and a bright smile. She was tenacious, full of light, and had zest for life. She spoke her mind and indiscriminately loved her many friends. People were attracted to her light, her candor, and her kindness. She loved listening to music, running, spending time with her family, singing, dancing, traveling, and playing with her dog, Henry. Annabelle will forever be loved.
Two viewings will be held: one at Anderson & Sons Mortuary located at 6141 West 11000 North, Highland, UT 84003 on Sunday, October 25th from 6-8 PM and the other on Monday, October 26th from 9-11 AM at the Highland 16th ward chapel,10962 N 6400 W Highland, Utah 84003. Please see the SignUp Genius links below to schedule a time to attend the viewings.
A funeral service will be held by invitation only on Monday, October 26th at 11:30 AM at the Highland 16th Ward Chapel, 10962 N. 6400 W. Highland, UT. Please share a memory of Annabelle on her tribute wall.
The funeral service will be live-streamed via Zoom for those unable to attend the funeral. Please make note of the following prior to joining to ensure a smooth transition into the Zoom meeting: wait to join until 30 minutes prior to the service start time, download the Zoom application onto your device and make an account (this is free), and join with your device's audio and not phone audio unless you plan to call into the meeting.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81616308211?pwd=L3hFU0JzVys1Und2MjFOR3ZBVU13UT09
Meeting ID: 956 9980 4038
Passcode: 088596
Overflow Zoom Link. Please use only if you are not able to log in to the first link
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95699804038?pwd=RWNyR2FLcjRYSldaa1dFOTZ5b3g2dz09
Meeting ID: 956 9980 4038
Passcode: 088596
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Go-Fund-Me set up in Annabelle's memory for charitable donations to those in need https://gf.me/u/y4zgga
.