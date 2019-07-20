Annaliza Ruth Swain

1931 ~ 2019

Annaliza Ruth Swain passed away July 15, 2019 at the age of 87 from congestive heart failure. She was born on December 2, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York to Gottfried and Louise Piesche Hoemke.

She was raised in New York and moved to Utah to attend BYU. While in Utah, she met her eternal sweetheart, Jay Harold Swain, and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 8, 1951. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings throughout her life.

She is survived by her children, Barbara (Arnold) Grundvig, Debbie (Dennis) Brown, Sharon Clarke (Steve Post), Chris (Darla) Swain, Julie (Thomas) Otto; 19 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay. We are sure there was a joyful reunion when she stepped through the veil.

Funeral services are Monday, July 22nd, 11:00 a.m. at the Granger 15th Ward, 2835 South 2855 West, West Valley. A viewing will be Sunday evening from 6 to 8 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, and Monday 10:00 to 10:45 am at the church. Interment, Taylorsville City Cemetery.

We would also like to thank the wonderful people at The Wellington for their kind and loving care of our mother. Thank you also to Elevation Hospice for helping us through this difficult time. We would especially like to thank Tanisha and Jamie, Mom's special angels. The family would like to thank Christie from Care Patrol for her expert guidance.

Published in Deseret News from July 20 to July 21, 2019