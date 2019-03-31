Anne Bennion Jenson

1932 - 2019

Anne Bennion Jenson, age 86, passed away at home on March 29, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Anne was born June 24, 1932, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Kenneth Sharp Bennion and Bernice Peck Bennion, the third of three children. She developed an interest in music early in life, becoming an accomplished vocalist and pianist. She sang in numerous choral groups throughout her school years, with the Tabernacle Choir from 1958-1965, and later sang with the Utah Symphony Chorale from 1985-1988.

Anne married Dr. Conrad Belnap Jenson in 1962. They are the parents of six children, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, each of whom are her favorite. Anne's children were her life. Their friends were her friends, and her refrigerator, theirs! Although hectic, hurried, and harried, home-life was always Anne's "happy place."

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Anne served in various teaching, leadership, and musical capacities throughout her life. She served a full-time proselyting mission in the Paris France Mission from late 1955 to early 1958, then on the Young Women's General Board as a member of the Music Committee from 1958-1961. In 1988, Anne served a 3-year mission with her husband who was called to preside over the California Oakland Mission, and in 1994, they served an 18-month mission to Austria and Ukraine. Upon returning home, they served several years in the branch presidency at Primary Children's Hospital. In her later years, Anne crocheted dozens of receiving blankets for newborns, and at age 80, once again served in the Primary organization teaching children - her favorite place to be!

Anne will be remembered for her deep faith, unconditional love, gleeful laugh, and beaming countenance that lit up the lives of everyone she met; and for always insisting, "No really, I'M FINE!" no matter how she actually felt.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad (2012). She is survived by her children: Kristine Jordan (Bill), Conrad (Crystal), Michael, Maren, David (Michelle), and Rebecca Gardner (Scott), 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Anne's caregivers, and to her dear friends and neighbors.

A celebratory viewing will be held on Friday, April 5, from 6 to 8:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Lawn (2350 E 1300 S). Funeral services will be held the following Monday, April 8, at 11 AM at the Crestview Ward (2795 Crestview Drive, SLC). A viewing will also be held prior to the services from 9 to 10:30 AM. Interment at the Ogden City Cemetery. For more on Anne's life, please visit www.larkinmortuary.com.



