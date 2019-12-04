|
|
Anne M. Martin
1938 ~ 2019
Anna Mae "Anne" Martin died November 29, 2019 at Jordan Valley Hospital. Anna Mae was born at home December 1, 1938 in Ogden, Weber County, Utah to James Andrew and Viola Paice Martin.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am followed by a funeral at 11:00 am at Taylorsville Utah Valley Park 6th Ward, 5233 South 3200 West, Taylorsville, Utah 84129. Interment at the West Point Cemetery, West Point, Utah. For full obituary see www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019