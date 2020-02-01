Home

Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2120 West Gentile Street
Layton, UT
Anne Morgan Herbert


1937 - 2020
Anne Morgan Herbert Obituary
Anne Herbert
1937 ~ 2020
Anne Morgan Herbert passed away peacefully in her daughter Martha's home in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on January 29, 2020. Her husband Bartholomeus Herbert, of almost 62 years, was at her side holding her hand as she passed as he had been for many hours every day as her condition worsened. Anne was born on April 7, 1937, the youngest of seven children to Harold Morgan and Jessie Christensen Morgan in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from Salt Lake City's West High School in 1955 and then attended the University of Utah where she met her future husband at a ballroom dance class where she majored in music. She taught piano for much of her adult life. She went back to school later in life and became a medical transcriptionist. Anne and Bert were married in the Los Angeles Temple on February 1, 1958. They are the parents of 6 children: Melody Anne Herbert, Derrick Bartholomeus Herbert, Martha Dawn Johnson, Margo Lynn Schlesser, Shaun Langdon Herbert, and Michele Lee Reichard. They have 25 grandchildren and so to be 13 great-grandchildren. As they lived in Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania they served to their utmost and left behind treasured friends and memories. A capstone of their life together was their full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Española, New Mexico in 2003. Anne found joy in her family and friends, always unselfishly serving others in their time of need. So has ended a remarkable life full of charity for her family and fellowman. The funeral will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2120 West Gentile Street, Layton, Utah. A more detailed biography can be found on the Larkin website: www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 1, 2020
