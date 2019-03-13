Anne Pettigrew Fitts

1932 ~ 2019

Anne Pettigrew Fitts, 86, passed away March 8, 2019, surrounded by her three children as she wished. She was born March 21, 1932, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a daughter of Alma Helaman and Merle Hill Pettigrew.

She dedicated her life's work to raising her three children with love in the gospel of Jesus Christ, making many personal sacrifices for which her children are eternally grateful. Her great joy was to see them all serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and married in the temple.

Anne was a lifelong educator. She graduated from East High School in 1949. She taught for many years at Carden School in Salt Lake City. At age 52, she returned to the University of Utah to finish her degree, attending classes with with her son Stewart and graduating with a degree in Elementary Education in 1986, the same day her son Stanford, graduated from the University of Utah College of Law. She taught at Pleasant Green Elementary School in Granite School District until her retirement. Anne was the consummate educator, her pencil was always sharpened!

Anne was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Relief Society President and many other callings. Her favorite calling was that of primary teacher instructing the children how to follow the Savior.

Anne felt a strong connection with her pioneer heritage. She cherished the experiences of trekking across Rocky Ridge aided by her walking stick, attending the Nauvoo Temple open house and contemplating the faith, testimony and fortitude of those who made the same journey to be where they could hear a prophet's voice.

Anne is survived by her three children, Stanford (Melanie), Stewart (Suzie), and Jane Anne (Brad) Berntson, 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sisters Carolyn Spencer (Gary) and Jane Beesley (Bill), and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 12:30 p.m., with a viewing from 11:00 a.m. to noon, at the Ensign Peak Ward, 155 No. Sandrun Rd., Salt Lake City, Utah. Friends may also call Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple. For more on Anne's life, please visit larkin mortuary.com.



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary