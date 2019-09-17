Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 964-8686
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ 85201
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Wrecker Ward Chapel
5190 South Wrecker Road
Gilbert, AZ
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Wrecker Ward Chapel
5190 South Wrecker Road
Gilbert, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Uhrhan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette K. Uhrhan


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette K. Uhrhan Obituary
Annette K. Uhrhan
June 17, 1943 - Sept 15, 2019
Gilbert, AZ - Annette K. Uhrhan passed away on the morning of September 15, 2019, following complications as a result of brain surgery.
Annette was born June 17, 1943 to Neil W. Kooyman and Susanne L. Kooyman. She married Frank L. Uhrhan May 5, 1967 in the Salt Lake City Temple. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served in many positions. She also served a mission alongside Frank at the Church's Resource Employment Center and was also a Temple Ordinance Worker. Annette grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and attended South High School. She graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics and also earned a Master's Degree in Education from Arizona State University.
Annette taught Elementary, Junior High and High School for well over 40 years. She also worked as a Home Economist for Mountain Fuel Supply and the Lion House. She was an excellent teacher who was loved by her students and colleagues alike.
Annette is preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Susanne Kooyman. She is survived by her husband Frank, her daughters Natalie Wilcox (Mondie), Tennille Riedlinger (Patrick), and grandchildren Sabrina, Mariah, Tyler, Riley, and Bella. She is also survived by her sister Kae Curtis (Kay) and her brothers Bob Kooyman (Pam), David Kooyman (Joleene), Paul Kooyman (Raelynn) and foster brother Orville Stanley.
The viewing will be held at Bunker Mortuary at 33 North Centennial Way, Mesa AZ 85201 on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM. The funeral will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Wrecker Ward Chapel - 5190 South Wrecker Road, Gilbert, AZ 85298. A viewing will take place prior to service at 10:00 AM. The burial will take place at the Mesa Arizona City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
Download Now