Annette K. Uhrhan
June 17, 1943 - Sept 15, 2019
Gilbert, AZ - Annette K. Uhrhan passed away on the morning of September 15, 2019, following complications as a result of brain surgery.
Annette was born June 17, 1943 to Neil W. Kooyman and Susanne L. Kooyman. She married Frank L. Uhrhan May 5, 1967 in the Salt Lake City Temple. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served in many positions. She also served a mission alongside Frank at the Church's Resource Employment Center and was also a Temple Ordinance Worker. Annette grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and attended South High School. She graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics and also earned a Master's Degree in Education from Arizona State University.
Annette taught Elementary, Junior High and High School for well over 40 years. She also worked as a Home Economist for Mountain Fuel Supply and the Lion House. She was an excellent teacher who was loved by her students and colleagues alike.
Annette is preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Susanne Kooyman. She is survived by her husband Frank, her daughters Natalie Wilcox (Mondie), Tennille Riedlinger (Patrick), and grandchildren Sabrina, Mariah, Tyler, Riley, and Bella. She is also survived by her sister Kae Curtis (Kay) and her brothers Bob Kooyman (Pam), David Kooyman (Joleene), Paul Kooyman (Raelynn) and foster brother Orville Stanley.
The viewing will be held at Bunker Mortuary at 33 North Centennial Way, Mesa AZ 85201 on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM. The funeral will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Wrecker Ward Chapel - 5190 South Wrecker Road, Gilbert, AZ 85298. A viewing will take place prior to service at 10:00 AM. The burial will take place at the Mesa Arizona City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 17, 2019