6/29/1970 - 4/30/2019

Annette Richards Ferran, our loving wife and mother passed away peacefully after a valiant fight against cancer on April 30, 2019 at the age of 48. She was born on June 29, 1970 in Salt Lake City Utah, to George Patrick Richards and Patricia Ann Griffeth. She is a great, great, great-granddaughter of Joseph F. Smith and was very proud to have such faithful heritage.

She met her best friend and love of her life, Troy John Ferran during her freshman year at Alta High School. They were high school sweethearts and were married on June 22, 1989 in the Salt Lake Temple. They have four precious children, a daughter-in-law and a son-in-law that are the light of her life. They loved spending time together and enjoyed they're family trips to Lake Powell, Hawaii and California. Annette also enjoyed road biking and running with her friends. She was a third-generation RN and worked at the VA Hospital for 29 years and enjoyed her time she spent with her coworkers and patients.

She loves her Savior Jesus Christ and has a strong testimony of His restored gospel. She is an example of Christ-like love, service and kindness. She was an amazing wife and mother to her family and was always concerned for those around her. Her life of love and service inspired our family's "Twelve Months of Service" for Annette's Army and her legacy will continue to live on. She believed that no matter what challenge or trial you are going through, look outside yourself and find someone to serve. She was truly angel on earth, and we look forward with faith, as we know that we will be with her again someday.

Annette is survived by her husband, Troy; her four children, Ashley Sylvester (Zach), Bronson Ferran (Andrea), Parker and Alexa Ferran; parents, George & Patricia Richards, John & LeeAnn Ferran; as well as her 3 brothers, 5 sister-in-law's, 2 brother-in-law's and many nieces and nephews who adored her.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Hidden Valley Stake Center Chapel located at 1450 East Raddon Drive, Sandy, UT 84092. Interment will follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, UT 84092. If you'd like to share memories of Annette, please email [email protected]



Published in Deseret News on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary