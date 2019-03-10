Resources More Obituaries for Annette Valente Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Annette Valente

1945 - 2019
Annette Valente

1945 ~ 2019

Taylorsville, UT-Our beautiful mother Annette Valente, 73, passed away from a heart attack on March 2, 2019. Annette was born on September 13, 1945 to Bertha Hansen Holman and was raised in Spanish Fork, Utah. Their family later welcomed her brother Clark Holman in 1968. She graduated from Spanish Fork High School and then proceeded to the University of Utah. In her 20s she married Mario Valente on August 21, 1971. They built a beautiful life together and were blessed to have two daughters Adriana and Santina Maria. She worked and retired after 35 years from UPS in the accounting department where she made many friends over the years. Even after retiring she remained very close with "The Lunch Bunch" who met every Thursday. Annette enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. From babysitting to football and lacrosse games, she never missed an event. She spoke of her two daughters often. Always saying how proud she was and how much she loved them and everything that was going on in their lives on a daily basis. In her early years she loved bowling and was on a league for many years. She enjoyed reading and loved tacos and watermelon. She cooked many Italian dinners on Sunday for our family and always had an open invitation to all. If there was something to be done or something to be reminded of, she would do whatever was necessary to help. Annette lived and loved with generosity, and a deep sense of justice like no other. She lived each day with unmatched courage, humor and tenacity. She shined through the tough times and gave to others even when her health continued to decline. Annette is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mario Valente, her daughters, Adriana (Patrick) Cook and Santina (Lissa) Valente, and her grandchildren Kalen, Logan Bettina and her baby girl Francesca. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews whom she treated as her own. Her best friends and partners in crime Linda Valente and Venice Richards and so many more. She is preceded in death by her Mother Bertha, her brother Clark, her in-laws, Carmelo and Paolina Valente, and her sister-in-law, Bettina Chiodo. Mom will be so greatly missed by her husband, family, and a very large extended Italian family. No more worries Momma. A celebration of life and services will be announced at a later date.

