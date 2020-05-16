Home

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11:00 AM
S.L.C Cemetery
1150 East Elm Ave 380 N.
View Map
Anni Margaret Bartko-Jensen


1939 - 2020
Anni Margaret Bartko-Jensen Obituary
Anni Margaret Bartko-Jensen
1939 ~ 2020
Our Mother (Muttie) Anni B Jensen passed away at St Joseph's Villa in Salt Lake City, from complications due to Diabetes then Liver cancer, on Monday morning 5/10/ 2020. Anni was born 03/10/1939 in Untersiemau Germany to Anna Margarete Rudolph and Paul Rolf Bartko. Due to current events a Gravesite only services will be held at S.L.C Cemetery, Tuesday May 19th 2020 at 11:00 AM; located off 11th Ave on 1150 East Elm Ave 380 N. There will be a backyard memorial later in the day at the house, 667 S 1200 W Salt Lake City. For more details on Anni Jensen's life story please visit McDougal's funeral home website: mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
