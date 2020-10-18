Anni Stafford

1946 ~ 2020

Anni Stafford died on October 4, 2020 after a 13 year struggle with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer and recent melanoma. She was born June 4, 1946 to Orvill and Metha Jensen-Thomsen in Silkeborg, Denmark. She immigrated to the United States as a very young child with her parents and two older sisters. Anni was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Anni married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Doug Stafford in 1965. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Utah. Anni taught junior and senior high school in the Granite School District. Besides Doug, the biggest joys in Anni's life were her two children and three grandchildren. Anni also took great delight in traveling and doing artwork, especially oil painting.

Anni is preceded in death by her mother and father, her "little" brother Arly Thomsen, and her stillborn daughter Angelina. She is survived by her son Tony (Erin) Stafford and their three children, and her daughter Kirstina (Zach Sevcik) Stafford. She is also survived by her sisters Elaine (Gary) Fisher, Inge-Lise (Peter) Goss, and Evelyn (Bill) Oberg and her sister-in-law Arrah Thomsen along with numerous nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, there will be no services. A private family gathering will be held at a future date to honor her life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store