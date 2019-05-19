Services Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City , UT 84106 (801) 466-8687 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Church 4395 South Albright Drive Holladay , UT View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM at the Church 4395 South Albright Drive Holladay , UT View Map Funeral 11:00 AM at the Church 4395 South Albright Drive Holladay , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Annie Hiller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Annie Hugh Olson Hiller

1928 ~ 2019

Annie Hugh Olson Hiller, 90, an amazing daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, niece, friend, and devoted disciple of Jesus Christ, stepped through the veil on May 14, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing, and then received by loved ones on the other side.

Annie lived a life of love. She lived with purity and exact obedience to the commandments of her Heavenly Father. She accepted and followed His will with joy and gladness, and lovingly helped all around her to do the same.

Though she received little formal education, Annie was a scholar, especially in regard to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Annie loved to learn, and she diligently studied and taught the Gospel to her family, friends, and neighbors. Her ability to summarize eternal truths in such a simple way led to her callings on the Primary General Board and on the Family Home Evening Committee of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served enthusiastically for many years. She served as a primary author of the Church's "Gospel Principles" manual. Additionally, she once wrote a Family Home Evening lesson entitled, "My Family Can Be Forever," which she and the rest of the committee later modified to "Families Are Forever," thus coining the now-popularized slogan of truth.

When she was 13 years old, Annie heard the Spirit whisper to her that she would not have children of her own in this life; from that moment on, she prayed that Heavenly Father would bless her to marry a man who already had children. Her prayers of faith were answered, and on November 5, 1962, in the Logan, Utah, Temple, Annie was sealed to Walter William Hiller, whose first wife (Audrey Jackson) had passed away 10 years after giving birth to their sixth child. Annie loved Walt with all of her heart and was a devoted mother and faithful friend to the three adult children, as well as to the three children who still lived at home.

Annie was born in Laurel, Mississippi, to Margaret Louisia Young Olson and Carl Pontus Olson. The family had very little in the way of worldly wealth; in fact, Annie went without shoes for the first seven years of her life and made her dolls out of corn husks. Still, Annie's family had love for each other, so they were happy. At age 17, Annie was named Queen of the "Gold and Green Ball." She said that she felt beautiful that night.

Annie's life was filled with service. As a young woman, she served in the Southern States Mission for the Church; and later in life, she served in the Austria Vienna Mission with Walt. Annie also served as a temple worker in the Salt Lake Temple for more than 20 years. She led by example, and prominently displayed in her home a map that showed where each of her posterity had served their respective missions.

Annie was an incredible cook, specializing in southern comfort food. She spent much time in her garden, and everyone loved to eat her homegrown "butter beans" and freshly-picked raspberries.

Annie was ever patient, gentle, and kind. She was constant and faithful to her Heavenly Father and the Lord, and she followed Them precisely. Annie's family rejoices that she has once again been reunited with Walt and her other loved ones.

Annie is survived by her brother, George Olson; children, Melvin Hiller (Merrill Lyn Packer); Irene Johnston; Evelyn Hoen (John); Karl Hiller (Debra Christensen); 58 grandchildren; 118 great-grandchildren; 66 great-great grandchildren; and 21 nieces and nephews.

Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Walter William Hiller; parents, Carl and Margaret Olson; children, Walter W. Hiller Jr. (Joan Chapman); Henriette Haworth (Robert); son-in-law Paul Johnston; siblings and their spouses, Axel Olson (Erlene); Edna Olson; Christine Olson; John Olson; Dona Rose Olson; Gustave Olson (Annie); Blanche Winstead (Charles); sister-in-law, Christine Olson; grandchildren, Richard Hiller; Christopher Hiller; Enoch Hiller; Joseph Hiller; nieces, Jeanette Dass; Margo Crimm; Pamela Pando; and nephews, Carl Olson; Carl Winstead; John Olson.

Annie's viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Church located at 4395 South Albright Drive, Holladay, UT 84124. Her funeral will take place at the same location on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11:00 am (with a viewing before the funeral from 10:00 - 10:45 am). Annie will be interred at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary (3401 S Highland Drive Salt Lake City, UT 84106) following the funeral services. Friends and family are welcome to join with us to celebrate her wonderful life. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

