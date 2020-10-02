Anthony "Tony" Lewis Crawley
1962 ~ 2020
Anthony "Tony" Lewis Crawley, age 58, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Tony was born June 30, 1962, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Lewis M. Crawley and Dawn T. Nordloh. Tony graduated from Highland High School in 1980 and then attended beauty school in Butte MT.
Tony was fortunate to do what he loved for nearly 40 years. Tony started his career as a hairdresser in SLC. He then moved to NYC where he mastered his craft. He returned to SLC in the early 90's where he worked at Bellezza Salon. He married his wife, Amy, in 1997. In 2000 Tony and Amy moved to Seattle where they spent nearly 20 years. Their son, Rowan, was born in 2005. Tony was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2017 and the family moved back to Utah in 2018. Anthony was devoted to his family, loved and admired by his colleagues and clients, and will be forever loved and deeply missed by his wife and son.
Tony is survived by his wife Amy and their son Rowan, his siblings Jeff Crawley, Elizabeth Nordloh, and Heather(Scott) Caulkins. Anthony is preceded in death by his mother Dawn, father "Billy", and his stepfather Robert Nordloh.
A virtual memorial service will be held Sunday, October 4th at 10:45 a.m. Details of how to join the service can be found on his Caring Bridge site www.caringbridge.org/visit/anthony-tonycrawley
. Full obituary can be seen and memories left at wasatchlawn.com
.