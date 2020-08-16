1/1
Anthony Lynn (Tony) Doyle
1944 - 2020
July 3, 1944 ~ August 4, 2020
Tony was born the third son of Anne Benson and D Nugent Doyle.
He was preceded in death by his Patents,Brothers Dennis and Danny and his sisters Deanna Mitchell and Sheila lrby and Daughter April.
Tony married Carol Essex they had four children SherriAnn, Tony Jr. and twins Shane and Shawn. Later divorced, Tony remarried and had a son Adam and daughter April. Later Divorced and married Mary Florez and they were together until his passing.
The Doyle family would like to thank the Florez family in its entirety especially Mike and Georgia, and Mary's grand children whom loved Tony very much. A special thanks to Rocky Mountain Hospice who were so wonderful to help Mary and Tony in their time of need. We want to send our love to all of Tony's family from his brothers Mark, Larry, Jimmy, and special friend Kent Burrell.
Funeral Services will be held at Lake Hills Mortuary 10055 So State Street Sandy, Utah on 8-20-20 family please visit from 6:00 to 7:00 and open to the public from 7:00 to 9:00. Mass for Tony will be on 8-21-20 at Saint Therese Catholic Church 7832 Allen Street (10055 So. State
Street) Midvale, Utah at 10:00 A.M. for the family only.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Therese Catholic Church (Family only)
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 15, 2020
You will be missed love you grandpa
Amber Johnson
Grandchild
