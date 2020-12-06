1/2
Anthony Ray Jepperson
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Ray Jepperson
1973~2020
Holladay, UT-A kind soul, Tony Jepperson passed away November 24, 2020.
Tony had a wonderful childhood having been born and raised in Utah. He lived in Tennessee during Junior High, spent a summer in Sun Valley, Idaho, and a semester in Cuernavaca, Mexico, as part of a language exchange program through the University of Utah. Tony was very proud of his ability to communicate in English and Spanish. But Utah was always home.
Tony loved the Utah mountains - year-round. Skiing in the winters, hiking and camping in the summers. As a kid, Tony played baseball, football and trained in the family sport - karate. Tony competed nationally and internationally, confounding many opponents with his unconventional, but very effective style of sparring. Tony had a very relaxed manner as a competitor and was quick with a smile, win or lose. He was a bit of a renaissance man, developing many interests through avid reading and curiosity. He collected coin, painted, loved his dogs and riding his motorcycle. As an adult, he discovered golf and enjoyed many hours on the course with friends.
After his University years, Tony worked with his older brother helping to build a company with loyal clients sustaining them through multiple building recessions.
Tony is survived by his mother, Marilyn, father, Douglas (Pamela), brothers Brandon and Nick, sister Victoria (Daniel), grandmother Elaine, nephew Julian, dear friend Ellen, and large extended families on both sides along with many friends. Tony is now with his twin Andy and we cannot think of anyplace he would rather be.
The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out along with ICU nurse, Heidi, who was particularly helpful and kind during Tony's last hours.
Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we think Tony would be most honored by kind words and acts toward those around you. To share memories with the family, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/anthony-ray-jepperson/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved