|
|
Anthony Vincent Bussio
July 27, 1986 ~ Sept 23, 2019
Anthony Vincent Bussio ended his courageous battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX on September 23, 2019.
Anthony was born in Provo, Utah on July 27, 1986. From his earliest days, Anthony loved airplanes. As a young child he could identify any aircraft in the sky. He was always driven for achievement, and that drive always led to success. He joined the Civil Air Patrol Youth Corp and got the "Right Stuff Award " at NASA space camp when he was 8 years old. He had his private pilots license before he had his driver's license at 15.
Anthony was a born leader. He was chosen as the Boys State Representative in high school and received an Air Force full scholarship to Brigham Young University. He graduated from Timpview High School in 2004.
He served a full time mission to Louisville Kentucky at age 19. After his mission he would join his fathers company and worked as a sales manager for Armorock in Las Vegas, NV.
Anthony continued his love for flying throughout his life and was an accomplished pilot. His mastery enabled him to miraculously survive a plane malfunction that saved himself, his brother and cousins- skillfully landing in a dirt plowed field.
He married Brittany Lane Peay on June 22, 2013 in the Mount Timpanogos Temple. Their 6 years of marriage were filled with meaningful friendships, travel, service, and faith. They created an impact wherever they went because of their commitment to their faith and sharing love with all those around them. Anthony loved Brittany fiercely and deeply. She brought him so much joy, and they made a great team. Brittany has always displayed amazing Christ-like love, and this was especially shown through his fight with the disease.
Everyone knew they could count on Anthony for help. He always went the extra mile whether teaching a class, playing Santa, helping a stranger, or friend. His magnetic personality and selfless attitude led many people to having fond memories of Anthony.
He continued his sales work with Armorock working along side his dad and brother growing the business. Later they relocated to Gilbert, AZ and then headed to Allen, TX in 2018. It was there in Texas where he was diagnosed with and began his valiant battle with cancer. During his rigorous treatments, he motivated others with his positive updates on Facebook, and completed his degree from Western Governors University during his fight, displaying true grit. He was an inspiration to all who knew him and an example of grace and courage under fire. Anthony ended his fight with that same grace and returned home on Sept 23, 2019.
We are so grateful for the many wonderful doctors who gave Anthony many added months on this earth, and for the kind and gentle caregivers along the way. We are also grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers he received as he went through this trial. The support has been sustaining and felt by all involved in this fight.
Anthony is survived by his wife Brittany, and their fur baby Lady; his parents, Vince and Angela Bussio; Siblings: Mike and wife Natalie, Sienna, Daniel and wife Audrey, and Sophia. Nephew Aldo and niece Olive also loved their time with their "Uncle Twan".
A viewing will be held at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave, Provo, UT on Friday Sept. 27, 2019 from 6 to 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday Sept 28 at the LDS chapel located at 3230 N. 555 E. Provo, UT. Viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., funeral service to follow at 11:00. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019