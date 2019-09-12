|
Anton Edward Ross "Tony" Shepherd, loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend passed away on September 9, 2019 in Sandy, Utah surrounded by his family due to complications of Dementia. He was born on August 17, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Frank and Henrietta Vanderweil Shepherd. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Shirley (Butterfield) Shepherd; his children Janet (Shepherd) Porter (Don), Darren Shepherd (Georgia), Dayna Shepherd, Laura (Shepherd) Tupou (Billy), Christine (Shepherd) Hatchell (Jeff), his sister Carol (Shepherd) Harrison, his nine grandchildren Rachel, Sarah, Chelsea, Dayne, Jake, Christopher, Kody, Kadin and Shay and nine great-grandchildren. Tony was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held several positions within the church. For many years he was a leader and mentor with the Boy Scouts of America and took great pride in being a leader and helping the young men in his scout troops grow to be better men. Many friends share memories of Tony leading them in Scouts. Tony's love of his family and all the family pets showed in everything he did and said from always helping others, making jokes that weren't always funny or rescuing sweet Max from the neighbor. Tony was an accomplished drummer and played in a jazz band. He loved to whistle and sing and if he didn't know the words, he would make them up as he went. Tony had a great love of the outdoors and would take any chance he could to go fishing or camping. Many happy memories growing up with the family are the fun and eventful camping trips. There was always something exciting happening on our adventures. He took great pride in being able to build, fix and do many projects on his own including building the family home, go karts, horse corrals and gardening. The family would like to thank Sunrise of Sandy, Canyon Home Care & Hospice and Dr. Phil Roberts for their wonderful care and love of Tony. They gave Tony's last few months great love and peace. Tony is preceded in death by his mother (Henrietta), his father (Frank) and his sister (Frances). Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at The Midvalley 7th Ward, 1175 East 7800 South, Sandy at 11:00 AM. Viewings will be held Friday September 13, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Saturday September 14, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the church. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 12, 2019