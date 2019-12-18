|
|
Anton (Tony) Fred Lallatin
1936-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Anton (Tony) Fred Lallatin passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer and COPD. He was born in Soda Springs, Idaho on December 1, 1936, to Anton Hyrum and Rita Beus Lallatin. He attended Soda Springs High School and graduated in 1954. He served in the United States Army for three years active duty, serving part of that time in France. He continued to serve in the reserves for years. He was a professional truck driver and drove in eleven Western states. He married Dorothy Christensen Deveraux in 1964. Later divorced. He married Vickilyn Warburton Larsen in the Salt Lake Temple in 2006. He is survived by his wife Vicki, daughter Lynett Piep (Jeff), sister Jeannie Rigby, brother Lynn Beus Lallatin (Susan), five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He also had seven step-children and fourteen step-grandchildren. He loved doing Temple work and spending time with his children and grandchildren. A celebration of Tony's life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M at Forestview Ward, 1111 Charlton Ave. (about 2800 South and 11th East), Salt Lake City, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 18, 2019