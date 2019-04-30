Ardith Jean Major Miller

1942 ~ 2019

Ardith Jean Major Miller, born on April 11, 1942, passed away on April 28, 2019 in Provo, Utah surrounded by her loving family. Ardith was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to wonderful parents Bernard Delworth Major and Eva Hollingshaus Major. She was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, graduated from West High School. She married Craig Almon Miller on October 16, 1970, in the Salt Lake Utah Temple, same day and month as her paternal grandparents. Ardith and Craig lived in Granger, Utah for a while, then moved to where Craig's job took them to Cedar City, Utah. Their next job move took them to Nephi, Utah where they settled-down and raised their daughters. Ardith was a very faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed her Relief Society Visiting Teachers visits. After high school Ardith worked at Mountain Fuel Company and during her marriage she worked for Intermountain Power Service Corporation, and Heritage Hills Care Center. She was always thoughtful and willing to help others in need. She put much thought into selecting a gift for someone, whether it was for her grandchildren or other friends or family members. For years, she always sent special flowers to her mother for birthdays, Mother's Day, Christmas and holidays, she had a special bond with her mother, they were very close. She looked forward to attending her grandchildren's football and softball games even when it became very hard physically for her to move around. Ardith was a good soul to allow her daughter Kimberly to have so many pets and animals that Kimberly loved and took good care of. Ardith's older daughter LeeAndra and her family took much time and care to help Ardith and to take care of her home and yard. A special thanks to Doctor Rasmussen and Doctor Rosenbeck for their kind, professional care of Mom. And thanks to Linda Steele for the many thoughtful things she did for Ardith and the many places she drove her to, she was a good friend to Ardith and Kimberly. She was blessed to have several ladies that were kind, thoughtful and helpful to her.

Survived by her daughters LeeAndra (Bobby) Ballow and Kimberly Miller; grandchildren, Kaylee, Kolbe and Kyrie Ballow, brothers Ronald (Peggy) Major, Bruce (Jan) Major, Michael Major and sister-in-law Jill Major, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband Craig, her parents, sister Pamela Major Crowder and brother-in-law Donald Crowther, brother Kenneth Major.

As per Ardith's request, there will not be a viewing. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the 2nd Ward church building at 222 South 100 East in Nephi. Burial will be in Nephi, Utah at Vine Bluff Cemetery, 1200 North 400 East. Funeral arrangements handled by Anderson Funeral Home, 94 W 300 N, Nephi, Utah. www.andersonfh1866.com

