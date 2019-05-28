|
|
Ardith Louise Lund
1923 ~ 2019
Ardith was born to Heber and Nellie Parry on March 15, 1923. She was called home after completing her earthly requirements on May 22, 2019. Mom married Einar A. Lund on December 13, 1938, together they produced 3 children. Preceded in death by husband Einar, daughter Judy, parents, 5 brothers, 3 sisters, and many friends.
Survived by sons Gary (Shirlee), and Dean (Darlene), 14 grandchildren, and a very good friend, Harry Hanson.
Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., will host Mom's viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Riverton Cemetery, 13200 S. 1432 W. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the LDS Food Bank. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2019