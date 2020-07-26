Argel Edward Jewell
March 17, 1956 ~ July 21, 2020
"Always and Forever"
I was born on March 17, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Argel Marvin Jewell and Donna Mary Hatch Jewell.
I grew up and lived in Salt Lake City my entire life. I attended three elementary schools ~ Libby Edwards, Meadow Moore and Twin Peaks, Bonneville Jr. High School and Cottonwood High School.
After high school graduation, I went and worked out in Callao, Utah on a ranch for two summers until my mission call.
I was called to serve in the Independence Missouri Mission and the Iowa Des Moines Mission for two years for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter ~ Day Saints.
The gospel has always been very important to me my entire life. I have enjoyed working in many church callings such as branch presidency, sunday school, primary, scouting, membership clerk and ward missionary.
I was called to be a temple worker when I was 23 and I did this until 2014. I was a veil worker and then an ordinance worker at the Jordan River Temple and then at the Salt Lake Temple. I had many special experiences and met some wonderful people over the years. I enjoyed doing this and felt very blessed to be able to do this for so long.
After my mission, I met my future wife and best friend, Cynthia Kohler at the singles ward. I knew we were meant to be together almost instantly and we were married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple five months after our first date, on September 7, 1978.
We had many wonderful years together and made some special memories with family and friends. Even though we had many trials and health problems during those years, we truly were blessed to be together for as long as we were.
I came from a close family, whom I love very much. When I married Cindy, her family accepted me as a son, so the close family ties continued to increase. Family has always been very special to me. I also have a very close relationship with Cindy's family members as well.
I also had the opportunity to help love and care for many sweet animals that were very special to Cindy and I. We had a very adorable little dog named Muffin, whom we loved very much. I have always loved being around animals.
I want to thank all of the many people, both family and friends and those who I have associated with through church service and in my working for the church, for their love and friendship and the many happy times I've shared with them.
I am preceded in death by my mom, Donna and by my two sisters, Mary Kay and Ilean, who died shortly after birth.
I am survived by my wife Cynthia, my dad Marvin, Robert (Merrilee) Jewell, Sheri (Steve) Hunter, Connie (Glen) Wikes and Kenny (Jenni) Jewell and nieces and nephews.
Ed's father, Marvin, has some remembrances of Ed that he would like to share.
When Ed was born, he had many challenges. He weight less than 4 lbs. and was not expected to live and was given a name and blessing in the hospital. He was named after his grandpa, Argel E. Jewell.
Throughout his life, he over came many challenges by determination and hard work. He earned the Eagle Scout Award at 14. He also won the high school arm wrestling championship as a sophomore and held the tittle for three years.
He had many near death experiences throughout his life. He had a heart rhythm problem and progressive congestive heart failure for about 30 years, until his heart just gave up.
He had a strong testimony. He made friends with everyone he met. We are going to miss him.
There will be a private graveside service at Elysian Gardens where Ed will be laid to rest.
Cindy and I would like to thank them for being so kind and caring at this difficult time.