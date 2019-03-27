1924 ~ 2019

ARITA ANN BLACK TURPIN, age 94, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Murray, from causes incident to age. Arita was born July 27, 1924, in Huntington, Emery County, Utah, the eldest daughter of Hilda Ipson and Ward Black. Her father passed away three months after the birth of her only sister, Gwen, and Arita's mother re-married three years later to Franklin Dewey Marshall and had three more daughters and a son.

Arita attended schools in Hunter and in Magna. She went on to graduate with her associate's degree from Salt Lake Community College. She married while very young to Robert Lawrence Turpin on April 29, 1939 in Salt Lake. They were the parents of three daughters. They later divorced. Arita was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Arita worked for Newspaper Agency Corporation for many years and then cared for the elderly for several years. She excelled at crocheting, knitting, quilting, upholstering, sewing, baking, and painting landscapes in different mediums. She belonged to the Yakkity Club and enjoyed traveling and taking many trips with the seniors.

Arita is survived by her daughters: LaVelle Ann Faber McNeill (John, deceased); Karen Lee Knowlden (Ronald, deceased); and Colleen Rae Fowles (Frank); 15 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren; half-sisters Mina Larson (Robert), Ramah Forsyth (Keith, deceased), Jeann Whiteman (Bill Lopez), and brother Dale J. Marshall. She was preceded in death by her sister Gwen Pritzkau (Julius, deceased), her former husband, Robert L. Turpin, one granddaughter, one grandson, and one great-great grandson.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Rocky Mountain Care Center at Vine Street and Richard Karyle Fowles for their kind and generous care. Viewing will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, with interment following services at Memorial Redwood Cemetery.

