1924 ~ 2020 "To the world
you may be just one person,
but to us you are the world."
Richfield, Utah-Our Kind and beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor, Arla Potter Parsons McClellan, age 95, peacefully returned home to our Heavenly Father on Friday evening, October 23, 2020 at her home in Richfield surrounded by her family.
Arla was born October 29, 1924 to William Columbus and Mabel Brinkerhoff Potter. She graduated from North Phoenix High School with the Class of 1943. She married Orson Woodrow Parsons December 21, 1942 in Phoenix, Arizona. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Mesa Arizona LDS Temple March 19, 1943. He passed away May 4, 1993. She married John William McClellan October 9, 1999 in the Manti LDS Temple, Manti, Utah. He passed away on July 15, 2008.
Arla and her husband Woodrow were known for establishing the well loved Parsons' Bakery in Richfield in 1945. The bakery has been a wonderful legacy operating for three generations to this day, first in Richfield and now in Bountiful. It's currently managed by Woodrow and Arla's son, Mike Parsons.
Arla was very civic minded, and extremely patriotic. She loved the community of Richfield where she lived for over 75 years. She was ready to pitch in and serve at community events, or wherever she was needed. She was a lifelong Republican who treasured the constitution. She respected the flag. She was proud to be the wife of a World War II Veteran. She believed in our system of government, and even though her health was beginning to deteriorate, she was proud that she voted in the upcoming election.
Arla was a stalwart member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed serving in the church. She served as a Primary president, worked in the Family History Center, as a Chorister, an Ordinance Worker in the Manti Temple, as a Bishops Wife, and many other callings. Arla and her husband Woodrow served a mission to North Carolina, and then to The Native American's Reservation in Montana. Countless lives were touched through her faithful service.
Arla was well known as a strong, capable, and independent person. She was a leader. Some would use the word feisty to describe her! She would always stick to her principles, and was willing to stand up for what was right. She was a discerning person who knew quality when she saw it. She was well known for always being well put together, fashionable, and classy. Some would even say tres' chic. Arla enjoyed Gardening. She played the violin, and had a special passion for music. She was well respected in the community. She was loved by many, and she reflected that love back to all around her. She will be greatly missed by her family and community alike.
Arla is survived by her 4 children: Patricia Parsons Ferguson of St. George, Pamela Parsons of Atlanta, Georgia, Letha Parsons of Las Vegas, Nevada, Michael H. Parsons of Bountiful, 4 stepchildren: Lynn McClellan of Annabella, Trudy Panatopoulas of Ely, Nevada, Kim J. McClellan of Orem, Kerry J. McClellan of Mapleton, 12 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren, 14 step-grandchildren, 32 step-grandchildren; siblings: Brink Potter of Loa, Dr. Albert Potter of St. George, Mignon Cooley of St. George and Viola Baker of Teasdale.
She was preceded in death by both husbands; her oldest son, Steven Woodrow Parsons; a step-son, Jeffery Lee McClellen; siblings: George Potter, Bonita Taylor, Cleo Blackledge, DWaldo Potter, Zurrell Potter and Virgie Arrington .
A celebration in honor of her life will be held, on her birthday, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in the Springer Turner Funeral Home Chapel, 260 North 400 West, in Richfield, where friends may call for viewing Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., or Thursday morning from 11:00 to 12:30 prior to services.
Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Homes of Richfield and Salina.
On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com